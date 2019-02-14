Tshwane University of Technology (TUT) students barricade the entrance to the university with burning tyres. Picture: Oupa Mokoena/Oupa Mokoena (ANA)

Pretoria - Despite hours of meetings and consultations with student leaders to quell disruptions, the Tshwane University of Technology (TUT) opted to shut down all its campuses yesterday. The protests at Mbombela and the main campus in Pretoria West escalated on Tuesday, with students blocking the entrances of the university with burning tyres and rubble.

Following meetings that went well into the late evening on Tuesday, TUT spokesperson Willa de Ruyter said the management decided that academic and other activities at all campuses be suspended. This included lectures at all campuses in Pretoria, Ga-Rankuwa, eMalahleni and Mbombela in Mpumalanga.

“The situation at all campuses will be monitored continuously. The university apologises for the inconvenience the suspension of activities may cause. We would like to advise students and other stakeholders to visit the university website for updated information on the way forward.

“The safety of staff, students and infrastructure is a priority for the university,” De Ruyter said.

“As a people’s university, TUT remains committed to resolving issues within its mandate soonest. Therefore, management will continue to engage with student leaders and other relevant role players to reach amicable solutions.”

The latest protests at the university were sparked by students complaining of accommodation shortages and cutting off of a meal allowance for students not residing in university accommodation.

