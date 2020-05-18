Allegations to stop non-profit organisations from distributing food false - Lindiwe Zulu

Pretoria - Allegations that the Social Development Department intended to stop non-profit organisations from distributing food to needy communities are “false”. Minister Lindiwe Zulu said her department was only concerned about challenges of keeping physical distance during the distribution of food parcels. She said the non-profit organisations legislation ensured access to food security for the poor, especially during this critical time. “We are grateful to the private sector, aid agencies and civil society organisations for their generous donations of food to those most in need during this difficult time,” she said. The department, she said, had changed its modus operandi of serving cooked food at community centres to the door-to-door delivery or knock-and-drop system of pre-packed food to families to comply with physical distancing guidelines.

According to her, the department was concerned about several incidents of long queues and overcrowding at food parcel distribution areas across the country.

She said the ongoing co-ordinated distribution of food parcels created an environment for the spread of the deadly virus.

“Protecting people against possible infection with this deadly virus is as important as providing food relief,” she said.

Zulu said the department drafted directives on co-ordination of food donations and other humanitarian relief efforts to avoid the recurrence of such incidents.

The objective of the directives was to ensure that the distribution of food parcels was done in a manner that didn’t expose people to possible infection.

Zulu’s statement was made in the light of a legal threat by Solidarity Helping Hand against those calling for the centralisation of food distribution under the control of the department.

According to the organisation, the call was against the Covid-19 regulations, which allowed people with required permits to lend a helping hand to communities in distress.

Another NPO #NotInMyName had also refused to give in to guidelines directing it to hand over food parcels to the Gauteng social development department to facilitate its distribution to poverty-stricken communities.

