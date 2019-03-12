ELIAS SKHOSANA and Stemer Monageng in the Pretoria Magistrate’s Court for their alleged involvement in extortion and intimidation in Mamelodi. Oupa Mokoena/African News Agency (ANA)

Pretoria - Police were armed to the teeth when two men arrested for allegedly extorting from and intimidating Mamelodi businesspeople appeared in the Pretoria Magistrate’s Court yesterday. They stand accused of working with the so-called Mamelodi Number 1 Tsotsi, Vusi “Khekhe” Mathibela, who has been accused by Police Minister Bheki Cele for the alleged extortion and intimidation.

Elias Skhosana, 41, and Stemer Monageng, 51, appeared in connection with their alleged involvement in the extortion and intimidation.

Meanwhile, four other suspects, suspected to be involved in the same case, appeared at the Alexandra Magistrate’s Court for alleged possession of illegal firearms.

Cele announced on Saturday morning at the funeral service of slain Matwetwe actor Sibusiso Khwinana that the police had arrested the suspects on Friday.

He said the police would deal with them as they dealt with other people who were previously feared in their communities.

And yesterday the police said they would check the firearms recovered from the other four suspects on ballistics to check if they were not linked to serious and violent crimes.

Cele had told Mamelodi people that only authorised policing authorities were allowed to walk around and even display firearms in this country. He said no taxi boss would be allowed to walk around with heavily armed security guards in the township.

However, Mathibela and Skhosana have always denied being involved in extortion and intimidation of Mamelodi businesspeople.

The two told media on different occasions that they were not involved in any of the extortion or intimidation and it was not right for a minister of the police to use their names in allegations that were not facts.

Cele and MEC for Community Safety Sizakele Nkosi-Malobane recently launched a specialised unit of officers in Mamelodi, following complaints of extortion and intimidation.

The unit of specialised officers was tasked to curb crime in the community.

Skhosana and Monageng will return to court on Friday for bail applications.

