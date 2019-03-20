Gugu Ncube, who was arrested at the Union Buldings for public indecency, leaves the Pretoria Magistrate's court after her appearance last week. Picture: Oupa Mokoena/African News Agency (ANA)

Pretoria - Mhlava Edward Shibambo is pleading for naked protester Gugu Ncube to be given the help she needs and for people to have an understanding and refrain from attacking her. Even though Ncube has gone out of her way to get herself justice for the alleged sexual harassment and rape she endured at the hands of Shibambo, her former boss at the Unisa sponsored Centre for Early Childhood Education.

He maintains he has no wish to seek redress or to attack Ncube’s character at all.

Ncube landed herself in hot water with the law recently and was arrested and charged with public indecency after she held a one-woman naked protest at the Union Buildings.

Clad in nothing more than a piece of material and her underwear she held a placard which read: “President Ramaphosa, 1. the police are used to intimidate and threaten me. 2. I was raped and sexually harassed.”

“I spoke out, they lied that I had resigned. Produce my resignation! A CCMA commissioner took a bribe from the perpetrator, “ read the rest of her message.

To date, Ncube is to reappear in the Pretoria Magistrate's Court and is out on a police warning.

Despite other men who were "victims" to Ncube’s alleged warpath in the past deciding to speak out as a united front, Shibambo has indicated he wanted nothing to do with that briefing.

His reasoning behind the decision, according to his legal representative, Munwanati Maluleke, was that Shibambo was mindful of the scourge of violence and abuse meted out to women, children and vulnerable people in the country on a daily basis.

“The client has opted not to participate in the media briefing because he does not want to be vengeful but rather to help Ncube to get the assistance she needs.”

“He does not want to feed into this media frenzy surrounding her actions. Or for it to be played out and sensationalised in the newspapers as it currently is.”

Maluleke indicated that Shibambo had suffered backlash with strangers going as far as intimidating and threatening him and was even advised to report it to the local police.

Thankfully, however, Maluleke said some of the people had changed their tune and even gone as far as apologising to Shibambo, following incidents of other men accused of sexually harassing her.

“At this point, all the client wishes is that Gugu receives the help she needs and might one day be able to apologise so they can both move on with their lives.”

Pretoria News