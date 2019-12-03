Altercation leads to man's fatal shooting at Menlyn Maine









Screengrab Pretoria - Police on Monday nabbed a 45-year-old man for allegedly gunning down another man at Menlyn Maine shopping centre, east of the city. The incident, captured on a video doing the rounds on social media, happened in the parking lot in full view of bystanders at around midday. In the video, the alleged perpetrator appeared to be in an altercation with another man, who was shot dead. Police spokesperson Brigadier Mathapelo Peters said: “It is alleged that the deceased was with two other men at Menlyn Maine when one of them approached the suspect, when an altercation ensued.” She said preliminary reports “indicated that the suspect retreated to his vehicle and returned with a firearm and fired more than one shot at the deceased, who was attempting to defuse the situation”.

The man died on the spot.

Police confiscated the firearm and were still to establish the motive of the shooting, Peters said.

The suspect will soon appear in the Pretoria Magistrate’s Court on a murder charge.

The incident sparked outrage on social media, with users expressing their anger and frustration.

“I have a very bad feeling that some family members of the deceased at Menlyn Maine haven’t received the devastating news... and now they are about to find out through the internet,” read a tweet.

Julani Angelucci wrote: “Today at Menlyn Maine Pretoria...Terrible, terrible! Guy was shot dead by another after an argument. The killer was arrested.”

Mr New Age Ghost said: “I saw a disturbing video of a man being shot ko Menlyn Maine ”

Pretoria News