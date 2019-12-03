The incident, captured on a video doing the rounds on social media, happened in the parking lot in full view of bystanders at around midday.
In the video, the alleged perpetrator appeared to be in an altercation with another man, who was shot dead.
Police spokesperson Brigadier Mathapelo Peters said: “It is alleged that the deceased was with two other men at Menlyn Maine when one of them approached the suspect, when an altercation ensued.”
She said preliminary reports “indicated that the suspect retreated to his vehicle and returned with a firearm and fired more than one shot at the deceased, who was attempting to defuse the situation”.