Ethiopian ambassador Dr Shiferaw Teklemariam Menbacho said his prime minister was humbled by the award, and he has dedicated it to peace lovers globally.
“Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed is known as a leader and philosopher of inclusiveness, but inclusiveness is suffering as multilateralism is being downplayed. Countries must take bold steps to ensure no one is left behind,” Menbacho said.
“Let us abolish barriers and build bridges between us so we can reconcile artificial differences. Ahmed has worked hard at reconciliation at home, as inclusiveness brings stability.”
Menbacho also highlighted that 50% of leaders in Ethiopia were women. He hailed Ahmed as a leader of delivery, while the continent has a chronic problem in the lack of decisive action. “Without delivery public trust is lost. Ahmed wanted to institute radical change and wasted no time. In 18 months as head of state, he took more decisions than during long periods of previous governments.”