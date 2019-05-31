File picture

Pretoria - A former emergency medical care practitioner at the City of Tshwane, who now works for his wife’s emergency ambulance business claims he is being harassed by his ex-colleagues. Rosert Manamela said he even received bogus call-outs, for which he believed City emergency medical care workers were responsible.

Manamela said in papers before the Gauteng High Court, Pretoria, that a brick was once thrown through the windscreen of one of his wife’s ambulances.

He attributed these alleged acts to “professional jealousy” by City emergency services staff. He said this was because he and his wife received a lot of work, rendering services at City events such as soccer matches, road races and other mass gatherings.

Manamela resigned in 2017 from the City’s emergency services and now worked for Redicure EMS, the emergency services which belongs to his wife. He claimed he did not resign; it was constructive dismissal.

Ever since he took up his new position, he said, the Metro Police time and again stopped Redicure’s vehicles for no apparent reason, and his team was at some point even refused entry to the event where they were due to render emergency services.

He asked the court to interdict the City, Tshwane Metro Police and members of the municipal emergency services from harassing, threatening and intimidating his team. He also asked that the Metro Police do not stop his ambulances for no reason.

But the City said it did not harass or intimidate Manamela or his employees. It said the only motivation for this application was to prevent the City from conducting and completing an investigation regarding his involvement, while he was still employed by the City, in securing work for his wife’s company.

Manamela said in court papers that while working for the City, he was also a special events officer and on the City’s committee, and oversaw safety as such events. This entailed supervising emergency care services for music festivals and sports gatherings.

He said it was no secret at the time that his wife also owned an emergency care business. Events organisers were free to choose who they commissioned as an emergency service during these events - be it a private company or the City itself.

They, however, had to approach the City for permission for these events and the City had to ensure that adequate arrangements were in place regarding flow of traffic and medical care.

Manamela said that when permission was asked for these events and when his wife’s company was involved, he always recused himself from the meetings.

But allegations were made against him about “certain irregularities”. These included that he used some of the City’s ambulance equipment for his wife’s ambulances and that he used the City’s emergency staff to work for his wife.

Other allegations included that he secured private contracts for his wife’s business and thus left the City and the taxpayers out of pocket.

Manamela said all this was untrue, and borne out of “jealousy within the department”. All these accusations caused him to fall ill and he was eventually “forced” to resign, he said.

But he said his hell started then, as he was harassed by City employers and officials; his wife’s company received bogus emergency calls and their vehicles were pulled off time and again by the Metro Police for no reason.

He said pulling an ambulance off the road while its sirens were on, and obviously on its way to an emergency, was abuse. To make matters worse, he said, the Metro Police only questioned the driver about Redicure’s business. The application was postponed indefinitely.

