American doctorate for UP vice-chancellor, principal Professor Tawana Kupe









UNIVERSITY of Pretoria head Professor Tawana Kupe addresses the Michigan State University graduation ceremony after he was awarded an honorary degree of Doctorate of Humanities. GL Kohuth Michigan State University. Picture: Supplied Pretoria - University of Pretoria vice-chancellor and principal Professor Tawana Kupe has said he accepted an honorary doctorate from Michigan State University “on behalf of universities and the people of Africa”. The award was presented during the university’s Advanced Degree Commencement ceremony last week. President of Michigan State University Samuel Stanley jr told the ceremony that Kupe exemplified what it meant to be a globally engaged citizen, serving local needs with a focus on the most pressing challenges people face across the world. “You are a champion of the University of Pretoria’s new Future Africa Campus, where scholars from across the world will come to leverage the benefits of transdisciplinary research to address the grand challenges that face Africa and the world, a goal of Michigan State University as well.” He said he was pleased to award Kupe the honorary degree of Doctorate of Humanities for his dedication to developing well-informed and skilled professionals for a global society.

Michigan State University and the University of Pretoria have a history of partnership, including faculty and student exchanges.

Kupe was recently elected the chairperson for Africa in the Australia-Africa Universities Network, which focuses on the engagement of Australian universities in sub-Saharan Africa, to enable the provision of specific expertise across areas of priority for Australia and Africa.

The Africa wing comprises 12 universities: University of Pretoria, Makerere University (Uganda), University of Cape Town, Tshwane University of Technology, University of Ghana, University of Mauritius, University of Malawi, University of Zambia, University of Nairobi, University of Botswana, Addis Ababa University (Ethiopia) and University of Ibadan (Nigeria).

There are also 12 member universities in Australia.

Stanley said Kupe was a leader in providing quality education to more than 53000 students.

Kupe was hooded by interim provost Teresa Sullivan.

The vice-chancellor said new knowledge could be applied to tackle the seemingly intractable challenges of the climate emergency, political instability, persistent poverty and the burden of disease.

“We can take advantage of the opportunities provided by rapid technological change to create a better and more sustainable world.

“Scientific breakthroughs and innovation are making a major difference, enabling progress in many areas of life,” Kupe said.

Within universities there were restrictive boundaries and borders in the organisation of knowledge in distinct disciplines, he said.

He added that there was a need to break down those boundaries through multidisciplinary approaches to knowledge creation.

Kupe stressed the South African university and its US counterpart would expand their partnership and collaboration.

This would transform Africa and the world, he said.

Pretoria News