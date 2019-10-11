DA provincial leader John Moodey fingered the municipality, then led by mayor Kgosientso “Sputla” Ramokgopa, as having facilitated shady deals involving purchases of the Strydfontein, Klipfontein and Roodepoort farms.
He said: “Strydfontein was bought for R117m, but sold to the City for R211m; Klipfontein bought for R53m and sold to the City for R85.5m on the same day.
“The Roodepoort 504 farm in Bronkhorstspruit was sold for R40m by its original owner and sold to the City 40 days later for R90m.”
He said he wanted to set the record straight following “misleading media reports”.