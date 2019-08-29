MAYOR Stevens Mokgalapa during the launch of the Tshwane Trade and Investment Summit. Jacques Naude African News Agency (ANA)

Pretoria - The ANC caucus in Tshwane council has moved for an urgent motion of no confidence against executive mayor Stevens Mokgalapa. Regional spokesperson Bafuze Yabo said late yesterday that the details would be disclosed this morning ahead of the ordinary sitting of council at Tshwane House.

The official opposition said the executive mayor had undermined council resolutions for a month.

In particular, it referred to his failure to execute a council resolution for the separation with City manager Dr Moeketsi Mosola and finalisation of the appointment of current chief operations officer James Murphy as his successor, albeit in an acting capacity for the next three months.

Council resolved to part ways with Mosola at the end of July, but Mokgalapa extended his stay until August 31, saying there were certain elements of the separation agreement that needed to be concluded.

While council appointed Murphy as acting City manager, the mayor did not authorise the appointment and argued that he had been implicated in the allocation of a grant to an NGO that did not exist. However, Murphy had long been cleared of wrongdoing, but Mokgalapa appeared to be holding this against him.

Other reasons cited by the ANC were the controversy regarding the dirty and toxic water supplied to residents of Hammanskraal and surrounding areas as well as the consistent power outages in Mamelodi, Olievenhoutbosch, Soshanguve, Atteridgeville and Pretoria West.

The ANC also referred to allegations the City had awarded a smart city tender to Huawei.

Another matter related to the planned procurement of a helicopter to the tune of R28 million by Tshwane Emergency Services, under the leadership of Previn Govender, who was found to have been employed in the high-profile position without the required qualifications.

