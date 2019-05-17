Inside the National Assembly in Cape Town. Photographer Ayanda Ndamane African News Agency (ANA)

Pretoria - The ANC in Tshwane will ship off at least 21 representatives to Parliament and the Gauteng provincial legislature, but it was still mulling over replacements of six outgoing councillors. Regional spokesperson Bafuze Yabo, who will also join the 230 ANC parliamentarians, said the provincial executive had instructed the ANC in the greater Tshwane to process a list of those who must fill the shoes of the departing councillors.

“We have not yet finalised the replacements. The provincial office bearers have instructed the regional executive committee to process the matter promptly. Once that has happened I will issue a statement.”

When asked about his possible replacement, he said: “Your question is similar to asking President (Cyril) Ramaphosa) the question: ‘who is going to replace you as the president of the ANC once you assume the position of the president of the country’. The position is not affected by my government deployment.”

Party members to join the sixth democratic Parliament are Jacqueline Mofokeng, Simphiwe Mbatha, Oscar Mathafa, Dorothy Mabiletsa, Moloko Maggie Tlou, Lisa Mangcu, Makgathatso Pilane-Majake and Yabo.

Yabo said members had served the ANC in Tshwane in various capacities in the past. .

On the list of those heading to the legislature were Premier David Makhura, Dr Kgosientso Ramokgopa, Ezra Letsoalo, Mapiti Matsena, Refiloe Kekana, Alphina Ndlovana, Lesego Makhubela, Rebecca Phaladi-Digamela, Kedibone Diale, Morakane Mosupyoe, Paul Malema, Dolly Ledwaba and Jacob Mamabolo.

Yabo said: “We have full confidence that these elected public representatives of the ANC will deliver on the urgent mandate given to them by our people in their millions. The ANC remains the only instrument of liberation in the hands of the people and it continues to place the people’s interest as an apex priority.

“We would like to issue our hear-felt gratitude to the millions of voters in Gauteng who entrusted our organisation and its leaders with a fresh mandate to govern and to deliver.”

