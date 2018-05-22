Soshanguve ward 37 ANC councillor Siphiwe Montlha was shot and killed last night, allegedly outside his home.

Pretoria - An ANC ward 37 councillor Siphiwe Montlha was shot and killed on Tuesday night around 10pm, allegedly outside his Soshanguve extension 5 home.

Police spokesperson Colonel Lungelo Dlamini said the police were investigating a case of murder and attempted murder after the councillor was shot and another man survived the attack.

Montlha was allegedly shot near his car as he was walking home. His passenger was allegedly later shot in the leg and wounded after getting out of the car and trying to run from the scene.

The passenger was allegedly discharged from hospital and was co-operating with the police to help arrest their assailants.

Earlier this year, Montlha was instrumental in assisting several elderly people whose RDP houses were left incomplete for over 12 months after an "incompetent" contractor was sacked.

Working with another Soshanguve councillor, Japan Baloi, they identified the problem and the houses were completed in less than two weeks after a complaint was raised.

They explained that the sacked contractor did not finish the houses and the new contractor came in after a demarcation process which put the beneficiaries in a different ward.

Tshwane ANC Caucus spokesperson Lesego Makhubela said the ANC was saddened by what happened and was now mourning the death of a leader who was an organic product of the movement.

Makhubela said Montlha served his community from an early age with absolute dedication and commitment.

He said Montlha was asked by the ANC and the community to stand for councillor in the ward in 2011 for the local government elections.

He was re-elected to serve again in 2016 until he was gunned down on Tuesday night.

Pretoria News