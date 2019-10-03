ANC’s bid to indict R6m payout to ex-city manager Moeketsi Mosola dismissed









Dr Moeketsi Mosola. African News Agency (ANA) Pretoria - The Gauteng High Court, Pretoria, yesterday struck off the roll an urgent application by the regional ANC against the City of Tshwane’s decision to pay millions to ex-city manager Dr Moeketsi Mosola, as part of a contract settlement package. The court found that there was no basis for the ANC to believe that it could not obtain relief, if its case was scheduled for another date. Judge Papi Mosopa said the Tshwane official opposition had failed to demonstrate the urgency of the matter, as it did not bring it to court soon after it was aggrieved by the resolution to pay the departed city manager. He said the ANC knew about the payment because it participated in a council sitting, which resolved to settle the contract. The ANC also wanted the court to set aside all resolutions taken at a council sitting on August 29, citing that it had been constituted illegally.

ANC regional chairperson Dr Kgosi Maepa said they would still pursue the matter, adding that it would be moved to a regular court roll.

“The court didn’t go to the merit of the case. The court said the matter was not urgent, and also on a technicality that we should have brought it much earlier, if we wanted it to be heard on an urgent basis,” he said.

He said the ANC tried to show in court that it wrote a letter to the City, raising concerns that the decision to pay Mosola was out of keeping with municipal processes.

But the judge held the view that the ANC should already have brought the matter to court.

Earlier, it emerged that the settlement amount due to Mosola was still shrouded in secrecy, despite claims that it was about R6million.

Advocate Aslam Bava SC, representing the ANC, criticised the City for failing to provide proof that it had already processed the payment.

His criticism against the City was part of the argument to prove that the case needed to be heard on an urgent basis.

“We were told that the payment was made on August 31, which was on a Saturday, and from our understanding council operates from Mondays to Fridays. To simply say I have paid it is not enough; respondents have to produce proof of payment,” he said.

He said Maepa approached the City’s human resources department to verify payment, and he was told it had not been made.

According to the ANC, the payment would form part of illegal decisions taken by the City under the “illegal appointment” of former acting city manager, Lorette Tredoux.

The party wanted all decisions taken after Tredoux’s appointment to be declared invalid.

Advocate Etienne Labuschagne, SC, representing the City shot down the ANC argument, saying it was “a misconception of what is really urgent”.

He said the party seemed to base the urgency of the matter on attacking Tredoux’s appointment.

Regarding Mosola’s remuneration, he questioned why the ANC did not act earlier, because it was part of a decision taken as far back as July 25.

Advocate Lindi Nkosi, for the office of the speaker Katlego Mathebe, said she aligned herself with Labaschagne’s argument.

