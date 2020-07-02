ANCYL calls for ‘racism’ at Pretoria High School for Girls to be addressed

Pretoria - The ANC Youth League yesterday handed over a memorandum to Pretoria High School for Girls' management demanding that grievances raised by the learners last week be attended to urgently. The group said it was disappointed that the school had not done anything since 2016 when the learners first protested against a hair policy and alleged racism. They claimed the policy discriminated against black learners. Branch chairperson of the league, Sello Mangwane, said they did not want to return to the school about the same matter, but would be forced to if their demands were not met. He said they demanded answers and resolutions to the issues that had been ongoing since 2016. “We demand the complete eradication of the hair policy that is discriminatory against black learners. The school must also offer Zulu as a subject of choice and a review of the code of conduct. “We also demand that the school establish an independent body to look into the alleged racism and a review of the employment process to reflect diversity,” Mangwane said.

The Department of Education was testing the patience of the students and society, he said.

He asked the school and department to respond after 21 days. He said they believed the government had had enough time to address the matter.

“We are of the view that failure to address the issues will have a negative impact on the pupils and society as a whole. We will not apologise for standing up for the black child or for demanding a better transformed education system for our children,” Mangwane said.

He said their responsibility as the ANC Youth League was to ensure full compliance and adherence to the laws. The department’s district director, Hilda Kekana, and school principal Phillipa Erasmus accepted and signed the memorandum.

They said they would respond in due course.

