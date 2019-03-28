President Cyril Ramaphosa will launch Business Leadership South Africa Connect, an online portal what will provide a trading platform for registered small, medium and micro enterprises (SMMEs) to access supply chain opportunities of large South African corporations that have an integrated global footprint, the Presidency said on Tuesday. File Picture

Pressure is mounting on President Cyril Ramaphosa to act on revelations that his son Andile received R2million from business links with Bosasa. Cosatu yesterday urged the president to act on his promise to hand over his son to law enforcement agencies if he is corrupt, while DA leader Mmusi Maimane urged Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo to call the president to appear before his commission.

Maimane, in his letter to Zondo said: “It has become evident that President Ramaphosa is intricately embroiled in an ever-expanding corruption scandal involving himself his son Andile Ramaphosa, and Bosasa.

“I thus reiterate my request that you urgently subpoena President Cyril Ramaphosa to appear before the State Capture Commission so that he can give a full account of the monies that have passed from Bosasa to himself, his family and his party.”

Cosatu also asked the ANC to act against children of their senior leaders who have access to huge business links simply because of their parents’ positions in the governing ANC.

Cosatu spokesperson Sizwe Pamla said Andile must be held accountable for his actions and urged Ramaphosa to set an example by handing him over to the police as he promised in his reply to a parliamentary question in November.

“The ANC has created a culture of princelings. The ANC has to arrest that culture. This matter was raised with President Ramaphosa. We expect him to honour that, if we are to take him seriously,” Pamla said.

Yesterday, Andile denied any allegations of wrongdoing against him, especially claims that he used proximity to his father for the benefit of Bosasa.

“I wish to put on record the following facts: I have never offered to use my ‘influence’ to assist AGO or any other company to secure tenders, nor have I ever been in a position to do so.

“My company, Blue Crane has never conducted any business with government or state-owned entities and has never entered into an obviously conflicted business arrangement within any section of the South African or any other government.

“With respect to a payment of R500000, which was raised again this week at the Zondo Commission, I do not have a foundation or a trust,” Andile said. He said it was a matter of public knowledge that the R500000 was a donation to the CR17 campaign, and was separate from and unrelated to the contract that his company had with African Global Operations (Bosasa).

Andile said his partnership with AGO “was only limited to work in the rest of Africa”. “I had no intention to partner with AGO on any business in South Africa,” he said.

Ramaphosa also reacted to growing revelations implicating his son in acts of undue benefits from Bosasa.

Yesterday former Bosasa auditor Peet Venter again insisted during his testimony before the inquiry, chaired by deputy chief justice Raymond Zondo, that he was asked by Bosasa chief executive Gavin Watson to help with the payment of R3m from the latter’s account into the account of a dormant company, Miotto Trading and Advisory Holdings. From there, R500000 was transferred to an account called EFG2. Venter said he was told the account belonged to the Andile Ramaphosa Foundation.

Ramaphosa’s spokesperson Khusela Diko yesterday confirmed Andile’s version that he concluded a business deal with African Global Operations in December 2017 to do business in East Africa. Diko said Ramaphosa was still committed to appear before the Zondo Commission.