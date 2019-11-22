Anger as man recalls death of mom in Mamelodi Massacre









HENDRIK TEFU, whose mother was killed by apartheid forces during the Mamelodi Massacre in 1985. Jacques Naude African News Agency (ANA) Pretoria - Vivid memories, coupled with anger and hostility, played back as Hendrik Tefu heard of the horrific way his mother had been shot and killed in November 21, 1985. Visibly distraught, the 69-year-old bowed his head, resting it on his left hand, fighting his feelings. He stared at the dusty floor of the Mamelodi West Community Hall, while taking glances at the speakers on stage during the commemoration of the tragedy known as the Mamelodi Massacre. Yesterday marked 34 years since the fateful day when 50 000 residents of the township were shot at while protesting against high rent, banning of funerals and service charges. The residents were yesterday joined by pastors and members of political parties and civic organisations to pay homage to the 14 lives lost that day.

Tefu’s mother Sarah Tefu, 64 at the time, was shot dead by the police.

She and her son were part of the thousands who had marched to the municipal offices in Denneboom.

Tefus said, without sufficient warning, the police used a variety of weapons, including tear gas, rubber bullets and live ammunition to disperse the crowd of which elderly women predominated.

“I remember it very well. It was a Thursday. Without any warming the police fired at us. Some police, if not most it seems, actively sought confrontation and the opportunity to shoot,” said Tefu.

The residents had arranged the march to present a list of grievances to the then mayor, Bennet Ndlazi.

They were unhappy about the high rent and also demanded the withdrawal of the army troops from the township. The community wanted the unbanning of night vigils and weekend funerals as well as the restriction of mourners at 50 people.

After police dispersed crowds, Tefu ran back home.

While he was recovering from the effects of tear gas, his father told him that he had heard an old woman had been killed at the march.

Without hesitating, he rushed back to the scene and was told his mother had been taken by Dr David Itsweng?????.

Unfortunately, when he arrived, she had already died.

Tefu said while the peaceful yet unflinching march was met with ruthless response from the apartheid forces, it became and indeed continues to be a landmark moment in the history of South Africa.

“The brutal killing of 31 peaceful protesters reminds us as South Africans of the hard journey we had to endure and sacrifice for the realisation of the democratic principles.

“I don’t think I will ever forgive the police for killing my mother. They robbed us of a full childhood,” he said.

The resounding message by Reverend Dr Paledi Magopa was that the community of Mamelodi needed to stand together and take back the neighbourhood.

He said big societal issues were rarely, if ever, resolved by a single sector. “We often complain about our children abusing nyaope, but it is us the community who support their filthy habit.

“We buy their stolen products and in turn support and carry on the sick notion.” He also urged the youth to take on the responsibility of the heroes and heroines that were the victims of their circumstances in 1985 during the Mamelodi Massacre.

Pretoria News