It is for this reason that the community of Soshanguve, north of Pretoria, demonstrated outside the magistrate’s court ahead of the suspect’s appearance yesterday. Despite indicating during the first appearance he would not be applying for bail, he sang a different tune in court, stating he wanted to change his legal representation and also proceed with a bail application.
Shocked and visibly angered community members, gathered outside court to organise a petition to submit to the courts to turn down his plea for freedom.
Donald Maluleke, from #NOExcuse, said it was time the justice system made an example of suspected perpetrators of heinous crimes: that you need to stay behind bars until your matter is heard.
Maluleke said they were further angered by the “up and down” shenanigans of the suspect, changing his mind with every appearance.