Anger over bail bid by suspected Soshanguve rapist









Relatives of a 9-year-old rape victim embrace each other outside the Soshanguve Magistrate’s Court where the suspect was appearing. Oupa Mokoena African News Agency (ANA) Pretoria - Nothing is the same and the very thought of coming across the 29-year-old man who allegedly raped a 9-year-old in their community is too much to bear. It is for this reason that the community of Soshanguve, north of Pretoria, demonstrated outside the magistrate’s court ahead of the suspect’s appearance yesterday. Despite indicating during the first appearance he would not be applying for bail, he sang a different tune in court, stating he wanted to change his legal representation and also proceed with a bail application. Shocked and visibly angered community members, gathered outside court to organise a petition to submit to the courts to turn down his plea for freedom. Donald Maluleke, from #NOExcuse, said it was time the justice system made an example of suspected perpetrators of heinous crimes: that you need to stay behind bars until your matter is heard. Maluleke said they were further angered by the “up and down” shenanigans of the suspect, changing his mind with every appearance.

He stressed how important it was for men and fathers like him to stand behind families who went through such ordeals.

“I am a father of three young girls myself, so I can’t just sit back and watch while somebody’s child suffers. Somebody’s child is my child too, as tomorrow it might happen to my own girls.”

Tears flowed uncontrollably from the aunt of the 9-year-old, who said the very thought of him being free was too much to handle.

“It’s not easy and every day has its challenges; we try as best as we can. Sometimes it’s victorious and sometimes it’s not.”

And although the festive holiday break and celebrations helped momentarily, she said they were robbed of enjoying their time with the child.

“We couldn’t spend as much time with her because she did not feel safe at our home anymore,” she added.

She said the child was receiving counselling and the family were looking for their own intervention as well.

“You know when you’ve done something horrible, you feel ashamed and want to hide. But he doesn’t and I see no remorse; it’s destroying us.”

The suspect allegedly forced the girl at knifepoint to go with him on November 10, last year, while she was waiting for another family member who had gone to the nearby store.

The girl had been in the company of other children who were at a party next door, taking her to the bushes and raping her.

The matter will return to court on January 20, for the suspect’s formal bail application.

