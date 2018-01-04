MATRIC results are out today.

It’s that time of the year and thousands of pupils around the country are nervous.

Some are hoping for the best while some simply do not care if they passed or not.

Karabo Sebothoma, 22, of Soshanguve, said she was over that stage.

“I’m positive about receiving my matric results but I would want to receive and welcome them under better circumstances.”

Karabo, who attended Soshanguve’s Wallmannsthal Secondary School, said she had no worries concerning her matric results coming out, but was rather sad about the circumstances she found herself in before the end of her schooling days.

She said that although she appreciated the efforts of public schools in townships, she would have loved to be at a more advanced school, as she had failed twice in high school.

Her parents had been instrumental in putting pressure on her to work hard and complete matric, for which she was thankful.

She also understood the need to attain tertiary education.

“I am looking for posts in the SAPS. I want something practical that will bring in an income quickly.”

Karabo said the wait for her results had not been as gruelling as it was for her fellow peers because she had a festive job in retail, which kept her so busy she sometimes forgot she was waiting for her results.

“My year in matric was the hardest for me as it was both fun and hard when it came to producing good marks and having fun as I shared final moments with my classmates.

“The two subjects that took most of my study time were economics and mathematical literacy.

“Those two subjects consumed most of my time because I could not understand them each time the teacher was explaining in front of the class, but my friends would later explain in more detail what the teacher was saying.

“I’m eagerly waiting for my matric results. I know that I did well and thank my parents for putting pressure on me to realise my dreams.

“But through all of that, I think I would have even done better if township schools offered their 100% (effort) as pupils do towards our studies.

“I am determined after receiving my matric results to apply for posts in the SAPS.

“Believe me I want to be like other young people and go to university, but that is not possible for me as I want to raise money to enable me to proceed with my studies.

“Going to school is important but for me right now, I want to go to the SAPS and gain experience because I have always loved things that are practical and going into the SAPS will be what takes me to the top,” she said.

Karabo said that given an opportunity, she would study human resources (management) or (train as a) social worker.

However, she said her passion of being part of the police force was irresistible.

“Matric work was too much for but I made sure that I had special time for it and made it.”