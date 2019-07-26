THOUSANDS of municipal workers marched to Tshwane House demanding the 18% salary hike similar to that of senior managers, backdated to July last year. Oupa Mokoena African News Agency (ANA)

Pretoria - Angry City of Tshwane workers on Thursday told the metro they did not want “stories” or “procedures”, but wanted the 18% salary increase given to senior managers in 2017. Thousands of workers aligned to the SA Municipal Workers Union (Samwu) from various departments downed tools and wore their work uniforms to march to Tshwane House. They were demanding “nothing extra but equal salary increases given to senior managers”.

They also wanted the City of Tshwane to pay them every cent they had missed out on since July 1, 2017, when senior managers started benefiting from the “overly generous salary swells”.

They wanted to know if their July 26 (today) salaries would reflect the 18% increase. If this was not the case, the workers wanted to know when it would reflect.

Samwu deputy regional secretary Valentine Matlala said the City had implemented the salary increase of the managers after it was upgraded from Grade 9 to 10 by the Department of Co-operative Governance and Traditional Affairs.

According to the ANC in Tshwane, which has been supporting unions in the call for corrective measures, the increase was supposed to benefit only Section 56 senior managers.

“Workers now realised that these managers, who are not Section 56 employees, received these increases and now they are saying if you can do it for yourselves, then do it for everyone. They recommend that they be exempted, but went ahead and made the adjustment without waiting for the outcome from the bargaining council.

“As workers we demand that we be paid the same and treated the same. Tshwane Rea Tshwane means ‘Here in Tshwane we are all the same’,” said Matlala.

Executive Mayor Stevens Mokgalapa and MMC for Human Capital Management and Shared Services Richard Moheta tried to address the crowd on separate occasions, but all the workers wanted to hear was when they would receive their 18% increase.

It was agreed the matter would be discussed in a meeting attended by Moheta and other stakeholders.

Pretoria News