Angry Gomorrah Informal Settlement residents in west of Pretoria demand electricity









Gomorrah Informal Settlement community leaders who met with Pretoria News warn of mass protest as frustrated residents from section Malusi One are eager to protest in the streets over electricity supply exclusion of the first section that's been there for 25 years. Picture: James Mahlokwane Pretoria - Angry Gomorrah Informal Settlement residents residing in the first established section of the 25-year-old settlement warn of mass action to block roads and shutdown the west of Pretoria over exclusion in the supply of electricity. The people who said they founded the settlement when they erected shacks in the area that’s now called Malusi One threatened to show the City of Tshwane they can disrupt traffic to and from Pretoria. They were furious that they’ve lived in the settlement for over 20 years but now they’re watching contractors supply electricity to a newer section. They said a section that was built after Malusi One now has electricity but they’re still in the dark. The angry community came to the offices of Pretoria News wanting to express their frustrations after failed efforts to get City officials to understand their plight.

Pretoria News visited the community to engage community leaders who said the City did not realise that Gomorrah people can make things difficult if they take to the streets to protest.

The meeting was between Pretoria News and community leaders to avoid dealing with those already angry and emotional residents.

Community leaders said they begged angry residents to calm down and hold off on taking tyres to the busy Van der Hoff Road to block it.

Community leader Poppy Phetla said: “Malusi is the original Gomorrah and has over 10 000 residents but newer and smaller sections like Malarebeng and Maluleka are receiving better treatment.

"Our people get upset seeing contractors delivering electricity poles that side and we the people who founded this settlement are not even entertained.

“Imagine Malarebeng was formed in 2016 but it’s doing better than us.

"We’ve seen a few people being moved from our section to the newer section and a lot of people who came from God knows where were put with them in that section.

"Now all those people get better services than us.

“Now there is a new section called extension four. There we see people being placed on a wetland and soon they too will get better services than us.

"We’ve heard we are being ignored because a lot of people on our side are EFF supporters.

"We don’t get that because we thought service delivery was about all people.”

Another community leader Malusi Kolobe said residents of Malusi feel forgotten and they’re going to take disruptive measures if the City of Tshwane does not intervene and show interest in what's happening here.

“We are tired of chasing City officials and holding meetings that bears no fruit.

"Now as community leaders we are saying they must come to us. We are not going to encourage the community to act on anger, but we also cannot restrain them forever.

"They feel like they are taken for granted and want a solution. Imagine over 10 000 people deciding that they’ll demonstrate in the streets, the City will feel their pinch,” he said.

Ward councillor Frik van Wyk said he’ll only comment on the matter after holding a meeting with MMC Abel Tau and community leaders.

He said there were also different groups in the community who were not all getting along.

Pretoria News