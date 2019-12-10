Annual SPAR Carols by Candlelight moves to Moreletapark Gemeente









The world famous Ndlovu Youth Choir. Picture: Supplied Pretoria - The annual SPAR Carols by Candlelight with Jacaranda FM will be moving to Moreletapark Gemeente, east of Pretoria today and not Loftus Versfeld. This is due to the heavy rains that flooded most of the city yesterday and are expected to continue throughout the day. The free of charge event is for a great cause and attendees are encouraged to bring a toy which will be delivered to selected charity organisations. Candles and songbooks will also be on sale and all proceeds will go to Jacaranda FM Good Morning Angels. Jacaranda FM Marketing Manager Leith Smith said more than 13 000 people attended last year.

She said people can expect a very casual, picnic setup while children get entertained in the SPAR kiddies’ area with jumping castles, face-painters, games, crafts, buskers, movies and more.

Jacaranda FM Breakfast Host Martin Bester said last year 200 giant boxes filled to the brim with toys were collected and R55 500 was raised for Jacaranda FM Good Morning Angels through songbook and electric candle sales.

The world famous Ndlovu Youth Choir, Tarryn Lamb, Roan Ash, Swing City and the Soweto Gospel Choir will be performing at the event.

Jo Black, Riana Nel as well as Joshua van die Reën and Early B will also be spreading the festive cheer.

Bester said the event has been hailed as Gauteng’s favourite way to kick off the festive season.

He said the funds go a long way in helping people in desperate need.

From enabling promising young talent and helping the elderly, to rebuilding homes that were lost when tragedy struck and to life-saving operations.

"The responses we receive are emotionally overwhelming and impossible to put into words.

"What I can say is that the fact that South Africans step up without hesitation to help other South Africans in need, mostly people they don’t know, shows that we have the most generous and genuinely caring listening community in the country," he said.

He said what's most exciting about the event was its uniting effect, its message of peace and hope.

He added that for some it meant much-needed relief and for others it was a completely new lease on life.

"There’s a magic in the air at this event that is unlike anything else you’ll experience anywhere else.

All I can say is come through, bring everyone you know, even those you don’t, and experience it first hand," he said.

The gates at the event will open at 4pm and the programme will officially kick-off at 7pm until 9pm.

