Another feather in MMC for Roads and Transport Sheila Senkubuge's cap









MMC Sheila Lynn Senkubuge. Picture: Bongani Shilubane/African News Agency (ANA) Pretoria - MMC for Roads and Transport Sheila Senkubuge said the secret to service delivery that saw her recognised with an award was her passion for people. Senkubuge was awarded her second award for Excellence in Leadership during the Woman in Transport Awards in eThekwini. However, she said credit should go to her entire team in the Department of Transport and the City of Tshwane for doing the work that made the lives of citizens easier through excellent service. “It’s extremely humbling, and to me this is just a testament to the work that our department is doing. My department has an incredible team of officials who work day and night tirelessly to make sure we deliver services to people. “I’m just humbled that I get to receive awards, but the truth is that the award speaks to the work that my entire team is doing, and that makes me shine. To me it’s really an award that recognise collective efforts.”

Senkubuge said as a family person, she tried to find a balance between her personal life and the public service work, which “doesn’t have fixed working hours”.

“Whenever I am with my family, I enjoy every second to the fullest,” she emphasised.

“Anything can happen out there at 10pm while you’re sleeping, but as MMC you have to be available.

“That is why I say whenever I get moments to rest, I take time out and spend it with my family and people close to me. That’s what keeps me grounded. I think it is also important to ensure that as hard as I work, I don’t allow work to consume me and prevent me from remaining who I am. That’s really important,” she said.

Senkubuge won her first award in August for being the Most Influential Woman in local government at the African Pan Awards. She praised her team and the people around her for making everything possible for her, including winning the first award.

The MMC is a bit of a secretive person about her personal life and what she does outside of work. Instead, she loves to have people focus on Senkubuge the politician, who wants nothing more than to make people’s lives better through service delivery.

“At the end of the day, we are servants for the people. Even if it is just one person, if I can see that this person’s life has changed and improved because of what we do, I am always happy about that.

“I really believe I have a really strong support system around me. From the officials of the City and all the workers and MMCs to my family at home. I believe I’m really blessed to have such people who keep me motivated and inspired to work.”

Mayor Stevens Mokgalapa congratulated Senkubuge and added he had faith that she and her team would continue with the good work for residents of Tshwane.

Pretoria News