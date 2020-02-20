Another key Tshwane council meeting collapses









FINGERS are being pointed at Tshwane speaker Katlego Mathebe after a special council sitting to consider motions of no confidence against her, among others, fell flat. Pretoria - The refusal by Tshwane council speaker Katlego Mathebe to recuse herself from presiding over yesterday’s special council sitting to oust her saw both EFF and ANC councillors boycotting the proceedings. Opposition parties also accused Mathebe of declining to rearrange the meeting’s agenda, which would have prevented her from participating in council. The meeting was hastily convened at Tshwane House following the collapse of a January sitting, which saw councillors from the EFF and ANC walking out, citing bias on the part of the speaker. ANC regional chairperson Dr Kgosi Maepa said parties attended a programming meeting with Mathebe on Tuesday to plan for a special meeting. He said the programming meeting was done in line with Section 29 (1) of the municipal structures Act.

“The ANC indicated in the programming meeting that the DA speaker disregarded the provisions of Section 29 (1) of the municipal structures Act by not allowing the meeting to take place as outlined on January 8,” Maepa said.

Mathebe wanted to preside over a meeting that was calling a motion of no confidence against her, he said.

Parties objected to Mathebe’s decision, which included determining the agenda of the same meeting, citing a conflict of interest on her part.

Maepa said: “The DA speaker continues to disallow a democratic dispensation, debating, voting and fairness in Tshwane she is arrogant, biased and a pure constitutional delinquent.”

Yesterday’s meeting was scheduled to table a motion of no confidence against Mathebe, outgoing mayor Stevens Mokgalapa, acting speaker Zweli Khumalo and chair of chairs Gert Pretorius. This would ultimately mark the end of the DA rule in the metro.

Maepa said: “The DA speaker is a law unto herself and it is clear to the ANC and other parties in council that she will do everything to stop democracy in the city.”

He said the ANC and other parties took a decision to no longer participate in “unconstitutional meetings of the speaker”.

EFF regional leader Moafrika Mabogwana said all parties, including the DA, agreed that the agenda of the meeting must be rearranged, but Mathebe refused.

Tiyiselani Babane, the strategic executive in the office of the speaker, said the sitting collapsed because it didn't form a quorum in the absence of the EFF and ANC councillors.

He said council would hold both special and ordinary monthly meetings on February 27.

Maepa said the ANC would embark on discussions with other parties to form what he termed a metro city government in Tshwane.

“The incoming metro unity government will work with the province and national departments within the intergovernmental relations framework and deliver quality services to our people in the City of Tshwane.”

Mabogwana declined to comment on the possibility of forming a metro unity government.

“What we know is that the mayor said he would resign on February 26. Our national leadership, together with ANC leadership, are involved in the negotiations and I can’t pronounce anything like that until we hear from our leadership.”

Maepa said the ANC had seen a letter to the office of the city manager by the deputy director-general of the National Treasury, indicating the intention to withdraw unspent money allocated to the City.

“There is R2.9billion that was meant for service delivery. The DA has denied our residents an opportunity to receive housing and human settlements, roads and transport.”

Pretoria News