Anti-bullying activist Njabulo Zulu is new voice behind SABC's TV licence campaign

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Pretoria - The star of young anti-bullying activist Njabulo Zulu continues to shine brighter after she recently won a competition to become the voice behind an SABC pay TV licence campaign. The 13-year-old girl from Soshanguve first burst into public eye last year when she broke the grim news about her suffering at the hands of bullies at school. Her sad experience happened four years ago when she was bullied by fellow learners at a private school because she was “black like shoe polish”. The bullies told her she was too black to be at the Kempton Park school she had been at since the age of 6. Zulu had since moved to a new school and was able to put her ordeal behind by launching an-bullying campaign, encouraging other victims to speak out against the scourge.

Her advert has been aired regularly on SABC television and various public broadcasting service radios since April.

Speaking about her initial reaction to the advert, she said: "I was a little bit disappointed at first because everyone around me saw the advert before I could see it.

They kept telling me that they saw me on TV even before I could see the advert about myself. People were telling me that they heard me on Metro FM, Radio 2000 and SAFM. I finally got to see myself on TV and hear myself on the radio. Once I saw myself I was so excited."

Zulu recounted that her journey to become the voice behind an SABC campaign started last year after she came across an advert on the public broadcaster's website, inviting those interested in making an advert encouraging people to pay for their TV licences.

Participants were asked to create a 60 second video, highlighting the importance and benefits of paying one's television licence.

"I took my chances by sending a 60 second video, talking about what the SABC has done for me. All entrants in the competition were shortlisted and 12 of them were selected as finalists. I was among the finalists and I was very happy," she said.

The next thing an SABC crew was dispatched to homes of each and every finalist for in-depth interviews about themselves. Most importantly, they were also asked to share a motivation about why people should pay for their TV licences.

Zulu said: "When you pay your TV licence you are able to find what you need on TV. Watching the SABC can help you when you need to consume more educational programmes. By paying your TV licence you are also encouraging people working at the SABC to keep telling you about what is happening around you."

She was elated after the shooting to receive the good news that she made it as the competition winner and she walked away with prize-money of R1 500.

"They called my mom to tell her that they would like to interview me again about myself for a TV advert that would be broadcast in April 2020," she said.

Zulu is a motivational speaker, a sign language student, radio host, violin player and has a charity foundation named after her.

Pretoria News