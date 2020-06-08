Apostolic Faith Mission church back in business

Pretoria - The Apostolic Faith Mission church in Sunnyside implemented rigorous measures prescribed by the government when it resumed services yesterday. Pastor Thomas Swift said the church had to make several interventions to ensure all congregants were safe at all times. He said the church, which offered services in more than five languages and was home to more than 1400 congregants, had to adjust to having fewer people. He said the church was grateful that there had finally been permission for congregants to attend services in their numbers. In a bid to stave off Covid-19 the church restructured its premises which usually accommodated about 1000 people.

Swift said the church also ensured there were ushers who sanitised the building between services and monitored that physical distancing was observed.

The pastor said the church had suffered a 30% loss in income because there were no more offerings on Sundays.

He said the church had also had to cut staff salaries by 20%.

Swift said that when most congregants returned, the church would still ensure caution.

To keep the numbers low, congregants had to register during the week to attend services.

He said he felt there were heavy expectations on churches, despite the fact that people were exposed to the virus in public places and enforcement of regulations prioritised.

Congregant Patrick Shikolokolo said he was relieved that he could finally attend church again because his spiritual life was ailing. He said he longed to worship with others.

Shikolokolo commended measures put in place to ensure that churches were safe. He said the negativity regarding churches opening was unnecessary because churches were responsible and would ensure compliance.

He said there should be concern regarding the sale of alcohol.

He said alcohol-related incidents had soared on the first day of the reinstatement of sales.

Swift said the good news about opening the churches was that not everyone could afford streaming services online or TV sermons.

He commended the Sunnyside church for its efforts in ensuring safety and rigorous planning regarding readiness to open.

Meanwhile, Shepherd Bushiri’s Enlightened Christian Gathering said its main branch at Tshwane Events Centre would remain closed because of the many people who worshipped there.

“However, all other branches within South Africa under strict observations and complying with health rules will open,” it said.

* For the latest on the Covid-19 outbreak, visit IOL's #Coronavirus trend page.



** If you think you have been exposed to the Covid-19 virus, please call the 24-hour hotline on 0800 029 999 or visit sacoronavirus.co.za

