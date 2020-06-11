Appeal against lockdown regulations declared invalid is urgent - State

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Pretoria - The government has said it is in the public interest for the Supreme Court of Appeal to urgently hear the appeal against the Gauteng High Court, Pretoria, judgment declaring certain parts of the lockdown regulations invalid. In the appeal papers, the legal team of Minister of Co-operative Governance and Traditional Affairs Dr Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma said the regulations drastically affected the lives of all South Africans on a daily basis. If the regulations were in breach of the Constitution, that needed to be determined as a matter of urgency. If compliant with the Bill of Rights and binding, that too must be urgently determined, it was stated in Dlamini Zuma’s application. Her first hurdle, however, is to ask Judge Norman David, who ruled against the lockdown regulations for leave to appeal.

If he refused, she could approach the Supreme Court directly for access.

Judge Davis gave the government 14 days from June 2, when his judgment was delivered, to take another look at the lockdown regulations and to streamline them so that they are in line with the Constitution.

The pending appeal application, however, has placed his order on ice until a higher court spoke the last word on the issue.

While Judge Davis did question the bulk of the lockdown regulations, he did not make a finding on the legality of the tobacco ban, as this issue is being heard by a full bench of the high court this week.

The judge found that the bulk of the regulations were irrational and that while it limited the rights of citizens, the minister failed to justify these limitations.

Dlamini Zuma’s team, however, feel that the judge erred in his findings and that there was a good prospect that another court would come to a different finding.

It is being said that the applicants, Reyno de Beer and his organisation Liberty Fighters Network, failed in their application to raise a valid constitutional attack and that the judge went beyond what was asked of him in the court papers.

The lawyers also feel that the judge's orders were vague.

They will argue that as the applicants failed to raise a proper constitutional track, it was thus impossible for the minister’s team to know what case to meet.

They further say that the applicants’ attack was focused on the regulations issued in terms of level 4 and 5 of the Disaster Management Act and not of the level 3 regulations, as these were only published on the same day as the matter was heard in court.

Government’s team said the judge was thus wrong in also finding that a number of the regulations under level 3 were irrational.

They further said the orders are vague as the judge told the minister to amend these regulations, but he did not tell her which regulations she must amend and how she must amend them.

De Beer and his organisation are fighting the leave to appeal application and stated that their case was not vague.

According to them, it was clear that they were asking that all the Disaster Management Act regulations be declared unconstitutional and the minister thus had to prepare herself to argue all these issues.

The applicants said the minister was the author of her own fate if she did not know which case to meet in court and neither the judge nor the applicants could be blamed for this.

De Beer said the unconstitutionality of the lockdown regulations was obvious for all to see and in his opinion no other court would come to a different finding.

While the government said the appeal proceedings were urgent, no date had yet been set down for the leave to appeal application.

* For the latest on the Covid-19 outbreak, visit IOL's special #Coronavirus page. ** If you think you have been exposed to the Covid-19 virus, please call the 24-hour hotline on 0800 029 999 or visit sacoronavirus.co.za

Pretoria News