Pretoria - Appetite Fest, billed as the biggest culinary and entertainment festival that Pretoria has seen, returns to Time Square from September 13 to 15. This year’s three-day Appetite Fest promises to be bigger and better than the inaugural festival in 2018.

The event brings an extra day added to give food adventurers more time to explore, as well as more gastronomical experiences and spectacular entertainment.

In the cast of culinary artists already confirmed for Appetite Fest are Gary Mehigan, George Calombaris, Matt Preston and Shannon Bennett of MasterChef Australia.

Joining them for this year’s tour to South Africa is the winner of MasterChef Australia 2018, Sashi Cheliah.

“We’ve extended the Appetite Fest by a day, made it a spring-time event and cooked up an array of new experiences that festival- goers are going to love.

“Among these are the ‘Cooking with’ workshops, where food enthusiasts will have the opportunity to actively cook alongside some of South Africa’s celebrity chefs.

“MasterChef Australia’s charismatic judges will also be hosting masterclasses, giving their fans an opportunity to meet their favourite ‘Aussies’ and watch them in action in the intimate setting,” said Brett Hoppé, general manager at Time Square.

Conceptualised by Time Square’s eclectic team of food, beverage and entertainment specialists, Appetite Fest is a platform to explore the tastes, flavours, sights and sounds that make living in South Africa great, he said.

“The Sun Arena and outdoor areas will once again be transformed into a fairground of inspired food, drinks and entertainment experiences.”

In the Sun Arena, a wide range of exhibitors including craft brewers and distillers, artisan food producers, premium drink brands and award-winning wineries will offer some of the country’s finest foods and drinks to test-taste and purchase.

Visitors can also watch international and local celebrity chefs show-off their culinary prowess in food theatres and be part of interactive question-and-answer sessions.

Outside gourmet food trucks will serve a diversity of street food, while comedians, DJs and bands will keep visitors entertained in authentically South African festival-style.

There will also be themed zones for the women, guys and kids, the organisers said.

“For the women, think craft gin and sushi, and for the guys think bikes and beer. Children will be safe and entertainment in the access-controlled, secure Kids Zone with professional and caring child minders.”

Activities include jumping castles, go-karting, jungle gyms, a ball pit, face painting, children’s cooking theatre, co-ordination games and their own kids’ food court.

For the older crowd, there is Magic Company entertainment.

Appetite Fest tickets and experiences are available at Computicket now. Staff Reporter

Pretoria News