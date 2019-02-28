NORA SEKGALA, who sells near the Sancardia Shopping Centre in Arcadia, has accused the CID of mistreating informal traders. Sakhile Ndlazi

Pretoria - The new head of the Arcadia City Improvement District (CID) Catherine Keyworth has denied allegations by informal traders that she was a bully and racist. Keyworth became the leader of the CID after her mother Anne Keyworth retired. However, some informal traders claimed their livelihoods had been threatened since she took over.

Among them is 62-year-old Nora Sekgala, who has for the past 23 years been selling food, including vetkoek, corn, popcorn and sweets on the bustling pavements of Steve Biko Street, near the Sancardia Shopping Centre.

The CID works closely with the City of Tshwane to ensure all by-laws are adhered to and is the authorised agent to regulate the informal traders, provide street security, as well as cleaning and maintenance.

But traders claim Keyworth had orchestrated the confiscation of their stock and tearing down of stalls. They accused her of hurling racial slurs and generally making their stay an uncomfortable.

Numerous traders expressed their dissatisfaction with her style of leading.

Sekgala said: “She (Catherine) has stopped a trader from selling a lot of things claiming it was against the by-laws. She even took me to court once, but I won the case.”

Other traders accused the head of the CID of being a bully and using intimidation against them. “We have been called hurtful words and told that black people will amount to nothing,” claimed a trader.

Another street trader said they chose to sell goods on the streets because they were unable to obtain formal employment, but the new CID management was making it difficult.

Keyworth, who said she was in an interracial romantic relationship, denied any racism and allegations of business misconduct.

“I do take exception to the unfounded and personal allegations levelled against me. Regarding the work related incidents, due processes were followed with the individuals concerned, including my appointment as manager of the CID. I am prepared to provide my full co-operation for any further investigation by the City on the matter.

“We have on various occasions engaged with individuals to ensure we fulfil our mandate of security, cleaning and the regulation of the street vendors.”

She said since 2004, the CID had a contract with the City to carry out part of its responsibilities, and operated entirely within the spirit and boundaries of the law.

