Arson won't deter Shepherd Bushiri's flock









Enlightened Christian Gathering (ECG) church leader Shepherd Bushiri. Picture: Dimpho Maja/African News Agency (ANA) Pretoria - Followers of prophet Shepherd Bushiri have vowed to continue attending his services at the Tshwane Events Centre despite the torching of his tents last week. They continued to flock to his Enlightened Christian Gathering church, saying they would not be stopped by naysayers and haters. The services on Saturday evening and on Sunday were well attended, with some cramming into available space while others watched on the screens from the grounds outside the venue. Bushiri’s spokesperson Ephraim Nyondo said the church had not been affected very badly by the burning of the overflow tents. He said they would be adding more security. “Obviously there is a bad feeling among our members, and they are extremely saddened and disappointed by such attacks on church structures.

“Extra security is highly considered and we shall ensure guards remain in patrol throughout day and night.”

He said they had no idea as to who committed the act and would leave everything in the hands of the police.

He added that it was safe to say church members might be affected psychologically, and as a result there were mechanisms in place to curb such incidents from happening again.

Two tents were burnt down at about 9pm last Wednesday.

Nyondo said it happened days after the prophet survived an assassination attempt. This, he said, was an indication the church was under attack.

Bushiri revealed through social media that the church would continue in prayer, asking God to keep protecting them and shame and expose those who wanted to destroy the church.

The church has since launched its Enough is Enough campaign to fight the attacks and ward off evil.

Police spokesperson Captain Kay Makhubela said they were investigating a case of malicious damage to property. No arrests had been made, he said.

Pretoria News