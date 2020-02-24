They continued to flock to his Enlightened Christian Gathering church, saying they would not be stopped by naysayers and haters.
The services on Saturday evening and on Sunday were well attended, with some cramming into available space while others watched on the screens from the grounds outside the venue.
Bushiri’s spokesperson Ephraim Nyondo said the church had not been affected very badly by the burning of the overflow tents. He said they would be adding more security.
“Obviously there is a bad feeling among our members, and they are extremely saddened and disappointed by such attacks on church structures.