Artist Thabiso Thabethe paints with wine red to make his point







Thabiso Thabethe next to his red wine portraits explaining what they mean to him. Pretoria - While some enjoy a glass of wine, visual artist and musician Thabiso Thabethe prefers to use it to paint. He launched his exhibition titled Messages from a Bottle at the Alliance Française in Pretoria this week. The exhibition features a series of red wine portraits on Fabriano water-colour paper along with ballads that he has composed to express his view about the social issues in particular the plague of alcoholism. His portraits feature ordinary community members that he has close relationships with and he tells their stories through his music. “I use this unique medium as a method of investigation into their personal story and journey, as a way to reflect and engage with the hope of finding a better understanding,” Thabiso said.

He produced 10 portraits including of his late father who struggled with alcoholism. He said he found the medium of red wine in 2017 and was intrigued by it as he was looking for new ways to experiment with his art.

“It was when I discovered red wine painting then I wanted to talk about my father’s story because he was a heavy alcoholic and then when I looked around my community I realised it was an epidemic that no one took seriously,” he said.

He made an impression on the Alliance and Translation and Interpretation Service manager Layal Scheppel said they wanted to work with him. “His paintings are incredible; we French people love our wine and we loved to see what he did with it,” she said

Thabiso shared stories about his travels to neighbouring countries where his exhibition was first featured in Maputo and in Maseru, where he was well received.

He spoke about his involvement in a community project called Mhlambe Siza Phumelela in Winterfeld where he grew up. The project is about finding and mentoring young talent in the community.

The exhibition will be open until October 3.Entrance is free.

Pretoria News