He launched his exhibition titled Messages from a Bottle at the Alliance Française in Pretoria this week.
The exhibition features a series of red wine portraits on Fabriano water-colour paper along with ballads that he has composed to express his view about the social issues in particular the plague of alcoholism.
His portraits feature ordinary community members that he has close relationships with and he tells their stories through his music.
“I use this unique medium as a method of investigation into their personal story and journey, as a way to reflect and engage with the hope of finding a better understanding,” Thabiso said.