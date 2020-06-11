Assurance of no massive taxi fare hike in Tshwane brings relief

Pretoria - The taxi industry in the city has no plan to increase taxi fares, the SA National Taxi Council has assured. Spokesperson McDonald Makata said the Tshwane industry was aware of the planned 172% fare increase in Joburg to make up for the loss of income during the lockdown. Taxi associations in Joburg also cited rising fuel costs. Makata said: “Ordinarily, June and July is the time we implement increases, but to do that we also engage our passengers, forums and other structural partners. I can confirm that we are in talks about increases but there won’t be any such high increases here. Such increases are unheard off. In Tshwane we will not be doing that. “We find it odd there could be such a high increase here. Maybe we would have an increase of something like R3.” Makata said although the industry was negatively impacted by the pandemic, it would be unfar to take out its frustration on passengers.

“We need to remember that the passengers were also affected by the lockdown. Some people had massive salary cuts and others lost their jobs. We subscribe to the spirit of ubuntu and for that we are not going to forget that we are a business of the people.”

Makata added he understood the frustration of the industry because the banks relentlessly wanted owners to pay even when their taxis were parked.

“Those guys don’t understand when an owner says the taxi was parked, they insist ‘at least pay R3000’ but you don’t have it.”

He said it would be immature to say what government should do to assist while talks were ongoing.

“The government should come to the table because we are basically doing its job here. It is actually every government’s job to provide public transport for it’s tax-paying workers,” he added.

Commuters Dikeledi Tau, Edward Nare and Levhohang Mulaudzi said they were relieved that they would not be impacted by such extreme hikes.

Tumelo Mafa said: “As a passenger I would be upset if I suddenly had to pay R50 just to travel from Soshanguve to Pretoria. We would protest and block all the taxis. That would not be accepted. We are all affected by this virus.”

