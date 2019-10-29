Astute Eddie faces artful Rassie in final









Rassie Erasmus. Steve Haag Sports Hollywoodbets Pretoria - It was interesting to hear Eddie Jones yesterday describing his Springbok counterpart, Rassie Erasmus, as “cunning”. It’s not exactly an endearing choice of word and it’s a bit like the pot calling the kettle black! To be fair to Jones, for a long time Erasmus was indeed cunning and it was only when he coached Munster in 2016 that he grew up, threw away his box of tricks and adopted honesty as his policy. Erasmus would probably cringe now if reminded of the days when he allegedly spied on the opposition - there was that classic case at Newlands when the Cheetahs team stayed out on the field at halftime because they expected that the 47-year-old, the new Western Province (and former Cheetahs) coach would have bugged the dressing-room! Erasmus’ thirst for information that might give him an edge goes back to his days as a Bok flank. It is well documented that he was the pathfinder of match analysis. His former coach, Nick Mallett has spoken of the hours that Erasmus spent on a computer in the team room picking apart opposition games.

That was the late 1990s and professional analysis was in its infancy.

Later came novelties such as his disco lights on the roof of the Free State Stadium to convey instructions to his players and alleged skulduggery such as getting his props to fake injuries (to get uncontested scrums) because the Province scrum was in trouble, and the old trick of announcing one team and fielding a different one.

But that was the immature Erasmus and he has now evolved into one of the finest rugby brains on the planet.

Erasmus has been a plotter and planner since his playing days, but if he was occasionally economical with the truth in his youth, in 2019 he is the opposite.

It is like he reached an age of enlightenment during his 18 months in Ireland.

So, Jones, I would say “shrewd” would be a more appropriate description of the Bok coach.

And the same word would apply to Jones himself. Love him or hate him - he has that affect on people - his accomplishments as a coach cannot be denied.

He quite likes derailing the All Blacks, for example.

England’s performance in ousting the Kiwis at the weekend was masterful, but for sheer ingenuity I would go for the Wallabies’ shock World Cup semi-final win over the All Blacks in 2003.

His crowning glory, though, will always be the day he masterminded a Japanese victory over the Boks. Heyneke Meyer was completely out-coached that day.

Jones’ encyclopaedic rugby knowledge and incredible work ethic make him a very tough proposition.

Many of his former assistants have said they could not wait to see the back of him because he is such a tough task master.

Not that he cuts himself any slack. When he was coach of Australia he pushed himself so hard that he ended up in hospital after a heart attack.

So where is your money for Saturday’s World Cup final? Is it on astute Jones or artful Erasmus?

Pretoria News