'Asymptomatic coronavirus cases pose silent threat to old age home residents'

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Pretoria - It has become clear that asymptomatic carriers could be the biggest threat when it comes to containing the Covid-19. Given the asymptomatic nature of many carriers, testing for Covid-19 is becoming a critical weapon vital for protecting the elderly in senior living communities. The chief executive of Auria Senior Living, Barry Kaganson, said it was becoming clear the biggest battle the medical community was facing when it came to containing the coronavirus was in identifying carriers. “Previous thinking was that symptom identification was sufficient. However, recent case studies are showing that there is actually far more that can be done. “Until now, most risk mitigation strategies have been focused around identifying symptomatic people - those with raised body temperatures, coughs, etc. However, this doesn’t deal with the real risk of asymptomatic transmission,” he said. Kaganson referred to a case study released by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention which showed that of 23 residents who tested positive for Covid-19, 13 reported no symptoms at first.

Another study, of pregnant women in New York City, found that 15% tested positive for the virus, and 80% of them had no symptoms.

Kaganson emphasised that the incubation period for Covid-19, which is the time between exposure to the virus and symptom onset, was on average five to six days. “However it can be up to 14 days.”

During this period, also known as the pre-symptomatic period, some infected persons can be contagious, therefore transmission from a pre-symptomatic case can occur before symptom onset.

“Senior housing and care providers in South Africa have to act quickly before they start discovering high rates of asymptomatic or pre-symptomatic cases among both residents and staff in their communities,” he said.

To protect the residents in senior living communities, actual testing combined with stringent containment measures was vital to protecting the health of the elderly. If the disease was contagious even in the absence of obvious symptoms, it meant there was a higher likelihood of it being spread by unknowing carriers, he said.

Staff who made use of public transport to get to work were at risk of becoming infected.

Auria has been taking steps to mitigate this risk by housing all such staff on site to protect the virtual bubble of safety around its senior living communities.

“While residents of senior living communities remain in effective lockdown, even minimal exposure to commuting staff could pose a threat. The fact that infected staff could be asymptomatic poses a silent threat which requires serious consideration,” he said.

Kaganson said that in order to facilitate quick identification and mitigation, Auria has devised a joint containment and testing strategy which entails all commuting staff being quarantined for seven days prior to commencing their 14-day shift.

During this quarantine period, they undergo nasal swab testing by a private pathology lab, and results are received within 24 to 48 hours.

Kaganson said this ensured that once staff started their 14-day shift, particularly in the high-risk care environment, it was reasonably certain, both medically and symptomatically, that they were not Covid-19 positive.

* For the latest on the Covid-19 outbreak, visit IOL's #Coronavirus trend page.



** If you think you have been exposed to the Covid-19 virus, please call the 24-hour hotline on 0800 029 999 or visit sacoronavirus.co.za

Pretoria News