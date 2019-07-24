THE view of the Pretoria CBD from Fort Klapperkop Nature Reserve. Despite several interventions, the nature reserve is still crime-ridden. Picture: African News Agency (ANA)

Pretoria - The promise that Fort Klapperkop Nature Reserve was going to be much safer this year is fading fast. Earlier this year, Cedric Tenga from the City’s nature conservation department said the reserve had seen a significant improvement following co-ordinated efforts to increase safety.

He said crime in the area had been a real headache last year, with as many as 35 incidents reported a month.

But it seems Tenga spoke too soon, because more than 12 incidents have been recorded in the past two months, the most recent on Sunday afternoon.

A woman had been taking a light jog at about 5pm; and as with all joggers, she stopped for a breather at one of the viewpoints.

However, she was immediately pounced on by three criminals carrying pangas. They made away with her cellphones, watch and earrings.

This is despite the injection of R7 million by the City into its nature reserves and resorts for safety initiatives. Tenga had said Fort Klapperkop would be getting the lion's share of R2m because of the violent crime which is rife.

Before Sunday's incident, a couple was also robbed and stabbed. The male victim was stabbed seven times for refusing to hand over his car keys.

Local councillor Shaun Wilkinson said he had received a report that a gang carrying pangas were terrorising the nature reserve.

“It seems like there is a new gang in and around the reserve, and based on the reports I've received, the new group is not afraid to use their weapons,” he said.

He added that most of the muggings had taken place on an area known as Viewpoint 1. It has been reported that a diplomat got away by the skin of his teeth after the panga gang pounced on him inside the nature reserve two weeks ago.

Five knife-wielding men attacked his entourage at Viewpoint 1. However, his security personnel managed to whisk him off unharmed, and nothing was taken.

Last year, violent incidents at the nature reserve were rife and led to one fatality.

The highest number of crimes recorded was 33 incidents in 13 days in June last year. In October one of the attackers was fatally wounded when he tried to flee.

The stables located in the reserve were also targeted for the theft of bridles and other equipment.

The SAPS, Tshwane metro police, private security and horseback patrols were introduced.

Also added were visiting hours and boom gates.

The High Risk Unit's Arthur Crewe said muggings had decreased after the installation of security features like the boom gate and following the introduction of patrols. The company provides security services at the nature reserve,

He said people felt that in winter, muggings generally declined because people did not visit the nature reserves much.

Crewe admitted that more could be done, like introducing more aggressive and assertive security.

The MMC of Community Safety, Karen Meyer, said a new strategic framework had been approved for the Tshwane metro police, which entailed going back to regionalisation, which means more visible policing on the street.

“We are going to do assessments of every ward. Before the end of the year every single aspect of the metro police will have its own mandate and strategy,” she said.

Pretoria News