Pretoria - Police are investigating a case of attempted murder after a Grade 6 pupil was shot and wounded while in a classroom at school. The incident happened last week at Phuthaditshaba Primary School in Atteridgeville.

While police say the motive of the shooting is still unknown, parents suspect it is gang-related.

Gauteng Police spokesperson Lungelo Dlamini told the Pretoria News: “No one has been identified as a suspect at this stage. The victim aged 13 was in the class when a bullet hit him.

"Police are still investigating the motive for the shooting,” he said.

On Wednesday morning, concerned residents stormed into the school premises and ordered pupils out of the classrooms, demanding answers why they were not informed about the incident at the time.

Parents said they were also concerned about the safety of their children in the school.

Classes were disturbed and pupils left early from school.

“The story does not add up at all. How is it that parents were never informed about this from the start. We’ve been conducting our own investigation but no one is willing to come out with information not even the pupils themselves.

“We are going to shut this school down until parents are fully informed of what really happened.

"We want the school to assure parents that our children are safe here because last year there was also a stabbing incident, at this very school,” one of the residents said.

One of the security guards at the school who chose to speak under anonymity said she did not hear any gunshot on the day of the alleged incident.

She said she saw a teacher driving out of the school premises with the victim inside, shortly after the incident around 1pm.

She said they were instructed not to search the pupils when they came to school but admitted they often carried dangerous weapons to classrooms.

“We are not supposed to search or question anyone who comes into this school including pupils.

"Some of them even sell dagga to other pupils but we are still not allowed to search them.

“I don’t have any information as to what really happened. I just heard that a Grade 6 pupil was shot but none of us heard any screams or a gunshot.

"I also did not see anyone suspicious enter the premises with a different school uniform.”

The Department of Education is yet to comment.

Pretoria News