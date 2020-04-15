Atteridgeville Cops probe murder after 3 burnt bodies discovered

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email

Pretoria - Police are investigating a case of murder after the bodies of three men were found burnt beyond recognition on the mountains behind Phomolong informal settlement yesterday. Atteridgeville police found the bodies still smoking, with bits of tyres burning near them just after midday yesterday. Forensic investigators were at the scene. According to some residents, the mob justice killing followed the shooting of a man at about 2am yesterday. The three were believed to have been involved. Provincial police spokesperson Captain Kay Makhubela, who was also at the scene, said the motive of the incident was still unknown, but a case of murder had been opened. He said the police were still going to look into unconfirmed allegations that the three might have been torched in connection with the shooting of a man. The victim was reportedly in hospital.

Police condemned the mob justice and called on the community not to take the law into their own hands.

“Any person who might have witnessed the incident or has information that can help in the investigation is encouraged to contact the police on 086 001 0111,” said Makhubela.

A resident who only identified himself as Rasta said: “People here are tired of criminals robbing and killing innocent people. That is why they kill criminals. These criminals kill innocent people and for the simplest and dumbest things.”

Another resident said she did not understand why criminals wanted to rob people at times when most were under lockdown and unable to make an income.

“The lockdown is affecting all of us, so I don’t understand why some criminals think other people have money. Criminals end up beating people up for not having money or cellphones. That’s why the community becomes angry when such things happen and become violent towards criminals,” she said.

Pretoria News