Atteridgeville family of raped girl, 7, faces accused neighbour in court









Stephina Matlala (left) with other ANC Women's League members outside the Atteridgeville Magistrates Court where a 52 year old was spearing for allegedly raping his seven year old neighbour. Picture: Jacques Naude/African News Agency(ANA) Pretoria - The family of a Grade 2 learner said to have been raped by a neighbour came face to face with the alleged perpetrator in court yesterday. The 52-year-old Mozambican national appeared in the Atteridgeville Magistrate’s Court. He is accused of raping the 7-year-old girl early this month and giving her R8 to keep quiet. The girl told her family that she bought treats with the money. According to the grandmother, the father of two boys lured the girl inside his house, saying she must clean for him. His wife and children were not around at the time. The 48-year-old distraught grandmother told the Pretoria News outside court that they realised two days after the incident that there was something wrong with the girl. She could not sit or walk properly.

The family took the girl to the doctor for examination, which confirmed that she had been raped.

“I asked her what was wrong and she detailed what the accused has allegedly done.

“She said he took her to the kitchen and took off her panties. She has not been okay at all and is traumatised by what happened.

“Even now, after writing her exams, we took her to a different area where she will be in the company of other children.”

The suspect was arrested on November 7. Yesterday, he made his second appearance in court, which was packed with ANC Women’s League members and family members.

The man attempted to apply for bail, but this was not granted as further investigations were yet to be conducted.

He appeared wearing a red jersey and showed no emotion as he stood in the dock face down.

The first time the case was postponed because the suspect had to provide a home address further away from the survivor.

The case was remanded until December 2 for further investigation.

The ANC Women’s League’s Stephina Matlala expressed concernover the persistent rape cases in the country. “We are here to support the family because tomorrow it can be anyone. It is very worrisome that we are still going to court for cases of this nature. We would like to call for a harsh sentence."

Pretoria News