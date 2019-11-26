The 52-year-old Mozambican national appeared in the Atteridgeville Magistrate’s Court.
He is accused of raping the 7-year-old girl early this month and giving her R8 to keep quiet. The girl told her family that she bought treats with the money.
According to the grandmother, the father of two boys lured the girl inside his house, saying she must clean for him. His wife and children were not around at the time.
The 48-year-old distraught grandmother told the Pretoria News outside court that they realised two days after the incident that there was something wrong with the girl. She could not sit or walk properly.