COMMUNITY leader Isaac Kgosana. Rapula Moatshe Pretoria - Residents in Atteridgeville Extension 19 are embroiled in a bitter fight with their local councillor over a controversial electrification project. The residents claim they were not employed in the project. Leader of the disgruntled group, Isaac Kgosana said people who were hired for the project came from outside the settlement. Kgosana accused Ward 7 councillor Sam Mashola of showing favouritism in the community, especially by hiring people close to him. “We believe that the manner in which the community was treated was unfair.

“Residents here are being excluded from benefiting in many projects and they are often not consulted when there are developments in the area,” he said.

But Mashola hit back, saying Kgosana was a trouble-maker with a political agenda.

“He always goes to the media to complain about the projects in the area and I don’t know what he wanted to achieve,” he said.

Mashola said he explained to residents during a meeting last week that the project was a continuation of phase one and needed to be completed by employees who started it.

He said the second phase of the project was expected to last for at least four months.

Phase two of the project was scheduled to start last Monday, but angry residents halted it by forcing construction workers off site.

The impasse continued until Thursday when the community eventually met with Mashola to air their grievances.

Kgosana said: “We met with the councillor and he promised that at least 10 people from this settlement will be hired on the project, which is expected to start today (Monday).”

He said that residents would disrupt the construction if the councillor did not keep his promise.

According to him, residents wanted to be part of the workforce because they were beneficiaries of the project.

He said priority must given to impoverished households where none of the family members was employed.

Mashola said: “The community said all workers who worked under the project when it started must be fired.

“It was not under pressure that I agreed to take 10 more new people.”

He said he was not the one responsible for hiring workers, but only facilitated the process.

The project started last year, and was abruptly stopped in August without any explanation, according to unhappy residents.

The contractor left behind some electric poles with no power-lines.

Resident Mpho Masewane said: “The community was not informed about the reasons behind its stoppage.

“They were only told that the contractor completed phase one of the project and that the next phase would commence soon.”

Most residents had illegally connected electricity to their households.

They told the Pretoria News that they paid R1 100 to someone to install power.

Electric cables going into their homes were installed underground.

Masewane said some electric cables were exposed from the ground and were in fact dangerous to children playing in the streets.

Masewane said residents were not afraid that authorities might disconnect their illegal power connections.

“Those who could come here and say they want to disconnect us, must first connect us to the grid legally,” he said.

One of the residents Jonas Chokwe complained that electricity in the area constantly failed, even if there was no scheduled load-shedding.

Pretoria News