Adam McCarthy in his office at the Australian High Commission in Pretoria. He is returning to Canberra to take up a new position dealing with the UN and Commonwealth and will be replaced by Gita Kamath in July.

Pretoria - Relocation is a reality in the life of a career diplomat and, after five years in Pretoria, Australian High Commissioner to South Africa Adam McCarthy is heading back to Canberra. After spending eight of the past 10 years in foreign postings, it will be good for McCarthy and his wife Nicky Reid to see their teenage children finish their schooling in Australia.

McCarthy takes with him fond memories and firm friendships made in South Africa, where he holds the record for being the longest serving Australian head of mission. He was first sent to Pretoria in 2014 following the unexpected death of friend and colleague, Graeme Wilson.

At the time McCarthy, a former deputy high commissioner in London, headed the Africa branch at the department of foreign affairs, but after a “trial run” as charge d’affairs, he was appointed Wilson’s successor in 2015.

“It has been a fascinating period of time to be here, with a number of landmark events politically the local government elections in 2015, Nasrec 2017 (the ANC conference where Cyril Ramaphosa defeated Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma to become president of the ANC) and the 2019 general election,” he said.

“I would say the most dramatic time was Nenegate (Jacob Zuma’s firing of finance minister Nhanhla Nene) and the extraordinary four days from Nene being sacked to Pravin Gordhan being re-established,” said McCarthy.

Aside from following politics, he has enjoyed time spent in Parliament, and has attended five State of the Nation Addresses and President Ramaphosa’s inauguration in Pretoria in May. Speaking as debate on SONA played out this week, McCarthy said one of the things he leaves with is a “strong sense that there is vigorous debate in South Africa and that it is debate about the big issues and what this country wants to be in the next five or 10 or 20 years.”

Another highlight has been the growth in bilateral trade relations between the two countries, with investment more than doubling since 2012. Today Australia is the seventh largest single country foreign investor in SA and SA makes up more than a third of merchandise trade between Africa and Australia

Major exports to Australia are motor vehicles, while major imports are aluminium ores and concentrates and coal.

Cotton On, which was established in South Africa in 2011, now boasts three of the brand’s most profitable stores worldwide here.

Another pleasure for McCarthy has been to mark the contribution Australia made to the struggle for freedom in South Africa. He mentions three former Australian prime ministers who led the anti-apartheid movement in Australia: Gough Whitlam, Malcolm Fraser and Bob Hawke. Whitlam and Fraser led the sports boycott and Hawke led the push for Commonwealth sanctions against apartheid South Africa, he said.

Foreign missions are involved in community projects and collaborate with local NGOs and charities. Among those the Australian High Commission assists is the Smile Foundation, which works with hospitals to do corrective facial reconstructive surgery. McCarthy’s daughter, Ella, is a special needs child, so disability is a particular passion for McCarthy who has supported the QuadPara Association and the establishment of the Eswatini Wheelchair Basketball league.

“One of the things we will take is that South Africa has been a wonderful and accepting place to bring up Ella,” he said, giving praise to teachers and medical professionals as well as all the people the family has met during their time in Pretoria.

Their son, Ben, is in boarding school in Australia, but he said both children had enjoyable and enriching experiences in South Africa.

A highlight has been family trips traversing the country, visiting all nine provinces and putting many kilometres on the clock.

“Cape Town is wonderful, one of the great cities of the world, and when I think back I will remember the days spent on the open roads of the Northern Cape, the West Coast and the Wild Coast among spectacular journeys we have done.”

Back in Canberra McCarthy has been assigned to the foreign ministry’s international organisations branch, dealing with the UN and the Commonwealth.

He is to be replaced early in July by Gita Kamath, a friend and colleague who served in the Middle East and Africa Division.

“Leaving is emotional, but you always know when you start that you will finish and it is never really goodbye because you stay in touch with some people and others you come across again later.”

His last day in office is tomorrow.

