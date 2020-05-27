Authorities say Tshwane school will reopen despite burglary, theft

Pretoria - Despite suffering a double blow in two days, Sikhulisile Primary School in Ekangala will be ready for its staff and learners on Monday. The school, situated in the far east of Tshwane, was broken into on Friday and most of the equipment stolen and infrastructure damaged. “This ranged from classroom materials to the equipment for the upkeep of the school,” Gauteng Education Department spokesperson Steve Mabona said. This included toilet basins, door handles, mirrors, and light bulbs. The school was then hit again on Sunday, with criminals stealing personal protective equipment that was meant for the teachers.

“This is unfortunate. We are preparing our schools as per the schedule; this will derail us in doing so.”

He did, however, assure that the school will be open on Monday, with security patrols. “We will have security at the school by Monday going forward,” Mabona said.

The department has called on the public to help the police to apprehend the criminals.

“We just want to call on members of the community who might have witnessed this or may have information on the whereabouts of the personal protective equipment to alert the police so that these criminals are arrested,” Mabona said.

This was the latest incident in the spate of break-ins that has plagued schools since the national lockdown. The attacks have ranged from arson, to theft of computers, printers and even classroom chairs.

Police said they were investigating both incidents.

At the beginning of the month almost 1600 schools had been vandalised across the country, with Gauteng among the hardest hit province.

Last month Soshanguve High School was burned down. In the tally of 22 schools burnt in Gauteng, four are from Tshwane.

Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi said the acts of criminality were defeated. He also raised concerns about the issue of business people who were blocking the delivery of personal protective equipment, saying Tshwane south and north were the hardest hit.

“We have 103 schools that were supposed to receive protective equipment material but 65 have not received it. We are finding ourselves caught in between people who believe we have given a contract to Bidvest company and we have explained to them that Bidvest is only donating the equipment; they have not won a tender.

“We are ready to welcome our teachers and pupils back to schools. Because we had a lot of incidents of violence and break-ins at our schools, we have put out a plan. We hope that by Friday all our teachers will be back at schools.

“There are other teacher unions encouraging their members not to report back to work. We are dealing with the issue of protective equipment. We deliver the safety material first and thereafter teachers can report back to work,” he said.

Lesufi said teachers who are not fit and ready to start had been given forms to fill so that the department can replace them.

“We are putting additional cleaners on stand-by as we don’t want the gap where someone will say they are sick and cannot come to work,” he said.

