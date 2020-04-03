Authorities to use cellphones to trace coronavirus carriers

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email

Pretoria - The Health Department will develop and maintain a national database to trace people who have contracted or are suspected to have come into contact with anyone infected with the Covid-19. In this regard, cellphone companies will be used to trace those who have tested positive or the people they have come into contact with. There is now a regulation that will allow the department to use cellphone numbers to trace where the owner has been and the people he's been around. Communications Minister Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams assured the nation that government did not want to spy on South Africans, but that this was necessary for contact tracing. For those who tested positive, the Health Department would seek permission to get access to the geolocation of their phones to keep the database updated.

This is part of the government's revised and tweaked regulations on the Covid-19 lockdown.

In a media briefing last night, the government announced that the tracing database would include the information necessary for tracing of people known to have or reasonably suspected to have come into contact with any person suspected to have contracted the virus.

The database will include all the information considered necessary for the tracing process.

This will include names, passport or identity numbers as well as addresses where these individuals can be located, as well as the telephone numbers of all persons who have been tested.

Their test results must also be made known and this information will remain confidential. No one may disclose the information in the database.

Medical officers who test people must obtain as much information about the person as possible, including full contact details, as well as a copy or photo of the passport, driver's licence or identity card of the person tested.

This information must be submitted to the director-general of health for inclusion in the Covid-19 database.

Where a laboratory has tested a ­sample for Covid-19, it must promptly transmit all the details it has regarding the person to the director-general of health.

All accommodation establishments must transmit to the director-general of health for inclusion in the database the following information: names, surnames and ID or passport numbers as well as phone numbers and a copy of passport, or driver’s licence or ID card.

The director-general will within six weeks of the national state of disaster having lapsed deactivate or destroy this information.

Meanwhile, as of yesterday, the total number of Covid-19 cases in South Africa had risen to 1462.

* For the latest on the Covid-19 outbreak, visit IOL's #Coronavirus trend page.

** If you think you have been exposed to the Covid-19 virus, please call the 24-hour hotline on 0800 029 999 or visit sacoronavirus.co.za

Pretoria News