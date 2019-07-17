STEVE BIKO Academic Hospital. Picture: African News Agency (ANA)

Pretoria - Waiting for seven hours to receive medical help at Steve Biko Academic Hospital is better than trying other provincial hospitals, patients say. At the end of the day, whether you have to wait for seven hours or more than that before you get help, the hope is you will at least have some medication.

That was a sentiment shared by some of the patients that visited the hospital earlier today.

The daunting figure was given by Gauteng Health MEC, Bandile Masuku, in the Gauteng legislature sitting yesterday in response to questions by DA spokesperson for health, Jack Bloom.

Bloom said according to Masuku, the current recorded average waiting times at the hospital varied but it took roughly 2 hours for patients to register, followed by 2 hours and 46 minutes to be seen by a doctor.

And lastly, a 1 hour 58 minute wait at the hospital’s pharmacy to receive their medication.

Bloom said in total a patient would on average wait about 6 hours and 44 minutes, however, in some cases patients waited even longer.

He said this was one of the main reasons patients arrived to queue at the hospital as early as 4am just to be in front and get assisted quicker.

“These long waiting times are of great concern. Some patients even have to return the next day. So it is very unfortunate that the Hospital CEO Dr Mathabo Mathebula said earlier that patients arrived earlier than 4am in the morning for socialising.”

One relief is that Priority 1 patients at casualty, Bloom said were seen almost immediately, however, Priority 2 patients referred to as the “walking wounded” waited on average for 1 hour 36 minutes.

Moloto resident, Thokozani Masango, agreed that at times the wait at Steve Biko Hospital was even longer at different points depending on the day you visited them.

Of the arduous wait, Masango said he preferred to travel to Steve Biko from Mpumalanga where he currently stays as he said the situation at other hospitals in the City and other provinces were worse off.

Pretoria News