Aynslee van Graan. Picture: ANA

Pretoria - Aynslee van Graan (Tuks) might be a novice when it comes to competing against the world's best, but that does not mean she will be just making up the numbers on Saturday when she competes in the World Cross Country Championships in Aarhus, Denmark. The 23-year-old is under no illusion as to what awaits her in the gruelling 10km race.

“My coach actually used the words ‘flipping’ hard’. Advising me to go out fast right from the start. Ignoring the pain. According to him, cross country racing is basically a very, very long sprint,” said Van Graan who won the 1 500m at both the recent Varsity Athletics meetings.

The athlete believes that the experience she gained while studying and training at the Coastal Carolina University in the US will serve her well.

“Before I went to the US, I was sort of a naive runner. Most of the time when I raced, I tended to go out too hard, too fast and ended up going into survival mode over the last two laps of the 1 500m races. However, I have learned to be tactically savvier.

“Racing in the US is quite intense. In South Africa, I am used to being in control, dominating. While competing in the US, I got to learn quite early on that I am not going to win that many races. The biggest challenge was to try and stick it out for as long as I could and hope for a top-five finish.

“On Saturday, my first and foremost challenge is also going to be just to try and stick with my more experienced teammates - Kesa Molotsane, Dominique Scott and Glenrose Xaba. If I manage to do so, I might just surprise myself.”

Giving a good account of herself at the South African Athletics Championships in Germiston next month is going to be the Tuks athlete’s next goal.

Van Graan is going to compete in the 1 500m and the 5 000m.

The Tuks athlete currently boasts a personal best time of 4:19.57 in the 1 500m.

Pretoria News