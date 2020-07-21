Baby of Covid-19 mom-to-be dies

Pretoria - The pregnant city woman who tested positive for Covid-19 was yesterday still bleeding “through her wounds” after she was informed that her baby had died. Marzanne Lennox, 29, was 30 weeks' pregnant when she was admitted to the Life Wilgers Hospital in Pretoria East. Doctors initially advised against a procedure to have the baby removed as it posed a risk to the mother, which could see both of them lose their lives. Her father Skip Scheepers said they kept her in the dark because she was still very critical and weak. She found out the terrible news last Tuesday and has been shattered since. “My daughter is heartbroken,” Scheepers said.

But he said he believed that she had known something was up, but couldn’t really put her finger on it.

“Every time she woke up in the hospital she always asked about her baby, relentlessly so,” he said.

But as advised by the doctors, they assured her the baby was okay.

Scheepers said his daughter has undergone a procedure to have the baby removed and is still in hospital.

A week before Lennox was admitted, she had gone to her doctor in Midrand, where she lives with her husband, Thomas Lennox.

She complained of a blocked nose and sore throat. She was placed on a light antibiotic.

Scheepers, who lives in Kilner Park with his wife and son, said they thought it was best that Lennox stay with them for a while, especially because she was heavily pregnant, and to ease the pressure on her husband.

“When she arrived she was in good spirits, as always. The very example of a healthy young person,” he recalled, adding she had none of the main symptoms of the coronavirus.

As the days went by, Lennox got weaker and weaker.

“I told my wife that she wasn’t looking well and she took her to hospital, where Marzanne was told she had the virus, and placed on a ventilator.”

Scheepers said they had received support from around the world, after posting about Lennox’s story. People from India, Ghana and some other countries had reached out to them.

“People we don’t even know are supporting us and praying for our family. “This virus is real and lethal. People need to take good care of themselves,” he said.

Meanwhile, Hermi Dempsey, 36, from Pretoria East took to social media appealing for support and prayers after her twin sister, Annette, was diagnosed with Covid-19 and admitted to ICU more than a week ago.

Luckily there was light at the end of the tunnel, and Annette was moved out of ICU to high care. “Her heart rate and oxygen levels are more stable.

"God is working, healing... We are still concerned about the blood clots in her lungs. Annette will still be in hospital for a couple of days,” said Dempsey.

She said they were grateful for every prayer, message and call: “We appreciate everyone so much. Annette is loved so much by many,” she said.

