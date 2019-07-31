The SANDF has been ordered to re-employ 35 officers who were discharged after allegations they were absent without leave (awol) for more than 30 days while on a medical course in Cuba Phando Jikelo African News Agency(ANA)

The SANDF was ordered to re-employ 35 officers who were discharged after allegations they were absent without leave (awol) for more than 30 days while on a medical course in Cuba. The officers turned to the Gauteng High Court, Pretoria, for an urgent order to get their jobs back. They told the court they could not face the conditions at the university in Cuba.

They were part of a group of the South African Military Health Services given an opportunity to study medicine at the University of Cuba in 2017.

The group of 35 consisted of officers and non-commissioned officers employed by the SANDF as medical staff. They arrived in Cuba in August 2017 and started with a Spanish and pre-medical course.

Last year the group raised some concerns with the surgeon-general. As these were not addressed, they refused to attend further classes in February this year. However, they remained at their base in Cuba.

A few days later they received a letter from the SANDF in which it was recommended that they be discharged. They were also accused of mutiny, which is a serious offence in the SANDF. They were instructed to return to their classes, but they refused to do so until their grievances were addressed.

They said they wanted to withdraw from the programme and return to South Africa. They were told if they withdrew, they would be discharged.

On their return to South Africa a board of inquiry found they were absent without leave for 30 days while in Cuba and they were fired.

The SANDF said by deserting classes, the members were in contravention of the Defence Act and Military Disciplinary Code.

Judge Annali Basson said the decision to terminate their services was taken before the lapse of the 30 days leave without absence rule, thus they could not be fired. She made it clear that although the SANDF must reinstate them as it did not follow the law, it is not the court's finding that the SANDF may not act against them on some other basis provided for in the military discipline code.

The judge ordered they be reinstated within seven days with retention of their full salaries and benefits.