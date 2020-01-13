Most schools give parents a long list of items their child will need, depending on the grade, and it includes bags, pens and pencils, rulers, crayons, files, notebooks and a homework diary.
Many parents like to shop around, and see where they can save a few rand.
Gladys Ntuliki said she had to buy for both a Grade 1 and a Grade 6 (child) this year. She managed to get everything on the list and was lucky she had money saved up before the holidays.
“For the first grader, I had to buy 12 rolls of toilet paper.