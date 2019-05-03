CHINESE ambassador to South Africa Lin Songtian.

Pretoria - Chinese ambassador to South Africa Lin Songtian said China was ready to support efforts made by South Africa to become a locomotive and production base for African industrialisation and modernisation. Lin attended the second Belt and Road Forum for International Co-operation summit held in Beijing last week.

Held under the theme, Belt and Road Co-operation, Shaping a Shared Brighter Future, the summit was attended by 38 heads of state and government including UN secretary-general António Guterres and International Monetary Fund managing director Christine Lagarde.

According to Lin, plans to make SA the ultimate pilot country for synergising the Belt and Road Initiative with Africa's development, would ensure this country achieves early development.

“China is committed to being the most reliable and important co-operative partner for South Africa to achieve socio-economic transformation and development” he said.

South Africa is among the first African countries to sign the inter-governmental Belt and Road Forum memorandum of understanding with China and the only country in the world which Chinese President Xi Jinping has visited thrice since coming into office.

Lin said China was determined to use the successful outcomes of the second Belt and Road Forum to home in on the philosophy of common, intensive, green, secure and open development which align the BRI with the AU’s Agenda 2063 as a way of aiding Africa to achieve its self-sustainable development goals in record time.

“Both Ethiopia and Kenya have become bridgeheads and role models for synergising the Belt and Road Forum with Africa's development.

“China's investment and financing in Ethiopia has exceeded $20billion, which has helped Ethiopia build the Addis Ababa-Djibouti Railway and the modern port of Djibouti.

Also, several industrial parks and such connectivity infrastructures as power grids, communications and roads along the railway.

An industrial belt is taking shape which has made Ethiopia become the fastest growing country in the world from the once poorest country,” he said.

Pretoria News