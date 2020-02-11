Bail date due for man accused of killing businessman Mukhtar Matlala









BUSINESSMAN Mukhtar Matlala. Picture: Supplied Pretoria - A date for a bail application is expected to be arranged when the case against Muhammed Khan, who is facing two counts of murder, returns to the Pretoria Magistrate’s Court tomorrow. The 44-year-old Pakistani national is accused of fatally shooting Mamelodi businessman and social activist Mukhtar Matlala, as well as Avela Mbewu, in Pretoria West, two weekends ago. He appeared in a packed courtroom 6, where members of the SA National Civic Organisation (Sanco) filled the public gallery in support of the family of the slain activists. The matter was adjourned until tomorrow as his legal representative was not available. Both the State and magistrate said they were swamped with six other formal bail applications tomorrow, which were expected to take the entire day.

Magistrate Thandi Theledi made it clear that they would not proceed with the application tomorrow, when Khan’s legal representative would be available.

Last week, community members and civic organisations demanded he be denied bail, during a march to the Pretoria West police station, to hand over a memorandum of demands. They also demanded an investigation into how his citizenship was acquired.

The protesters also demanded that all buildings and land hijacked in the metro be turned into community centres or converted into social housing.

They said the gun allegedly used to kill the two should be investigated for legality to see if it was linked to other crimes. Khan handed himself to police two days after the shooting. Matlala and some residents were conducting raids on properties they alleged had been hijacked by foreign nationals.

Pretoria News