The 44-year-old Pakistani national is accused of fatally shooting Mamelodi businessman and social activist Mukhtar Matlala, as well as Avela Mbewu, in Pretoria West, two weekends ago.
He appeared in a packed courtroom 6, where members of the SA National Civic Organisation (Sanco) filled the public gallery in support of the family of the slain activists.
The matter was adjourned until tomorrow as his legal representative was not available.
Both the State and magistrate said they were swamped with six other formal bail applications tomorrow, which were expected to take the entire day.