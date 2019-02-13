The entrance to Valhalla Primary School. File picture: Thobile Mathonsi/African News Agency/ANA

Pretoria - The 55-year-old educator accused of sexually assaulting what is now 24 pupils at Valhalla Primary School will find out on Thursday if the Pretoria Magistrate's Court will grant him bail or not. Some parents and anti-crime activists gathered at court while others remained outside as the state and defence made arguments for and against bail.

The accused allegedly touched pupils inappropriately from June last year but he was only reported this January when metro police officers visited the school to teach pupils about safety.

Spokesperson for the Department of Education Steve Mabona said pupils told officers that the educator did to them what they were warned to watch out for.

The educator handed himself in to the police unit specialising in those sort of cases last week.

He appeared in court for the first time the next morning.

However, he surprised everyone in court when he reacted with shock to being told that he would be charged with sexual assault.

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) had asked that the accused be kept in police custody while they verified his physical address and checked his criminal history .

However, after a long day in court, the magistrate told the State, the accused and the gallery to return to court on Thursday for the verdict.

Pretoria News