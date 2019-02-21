ABOUT 1 000 people attended a public meeting to discuss the massive land claim affecting the greater Centurion region. Research shows only 4% of claimants want the land, while 63% prefer the money. Thobile Mathonsi/African News Agency (ANA)

Pretoria - The bid to oppose a land claim that threatens to dispossess at least 2000 Centurion residents of their property rights will go ahead in earnest. Civil rights group AfriForum hosted a public meeting attended by residents at Leriba Lodge on Tuesday night to discuss the land claim.

At least 1000 residents in attendance vociferously expressed their support and rallied behind the group to represent their interests.

They were asked to look up their properties on the maps supplied by the Land Claims Commission and confirm whether they were affected or not.

The claim was lodged by Kleinbooi Mahlangu with the commission on behalf of 38 other beneficiaries in 1998. He claimed his family was forcefully removed from the land, where his father was a farmworker, in the 1960s.

The claim over the 4000 hectares of residential area will affect several suburbs in the greater Centurion region, including The Reeds, Rooi- huiskraal, Olievenhoutbosch,The Reeds, Thatchfield, Zwartkop, Heuweloord, Heuwelsig, Celtisdal and Kosmosdal.

Residents at the meeting were told about AfriForum’s 13-point plan to wage a fight against the claim.

Intentions were expressed to launch various other actions, including getting legal assistance.

AfriForum chief executive Kallie Kriel said: “We became a party to the case because the property rights of hundreds of property owners, who worked hard for what they have, is threatened by a land claim without merit.”

He lashed out at politicians for creating “unrealistic expectations with their supporters regarding land”.

“AfriForum will not stand back and watch as legal land owners pay the price for this. We will oppose this unfounded land claim with all mechanisms at our disposal,” he said.

The land claim in question was gazetted in June last year.

The head of community safety at AfriForum, Ian Cameron, said they would continue to fight for the protection of property rights. “We will continue to support communities and provide advice. Owners cannot be deprived of their property, which was legally obtained, due to greed,” he said.

Recently, AfriForum legal expert Dr Eugene Brink poked holes in the commission’s report, saying it contained unproven anecdotes from the claimants.

He said all the original claimants were dead and the claim was being pursued by the grandchildren.

According to the commission’s research, only 4% wanted the land while 63% would prefer financial compensation.

AfriForum vowed to employ experts such as historians to research information about the claim.

Two weeks ago, the group said it would take up the matter with the Land Claims Court on the basis that it threatened the rights of property ownership by individuals.

